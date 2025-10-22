ContestsEvents
NFL Kicks Off Final Talks With Las Vegas for 2029 Super Bowl Hosting Rights

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows an image of the Lombardi Trophy and signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Following the extraordinary Super Bowl 58 in 2024, Las Vegas has proven it can be a viable option to host a future Super Bowl. While the Super Bowl was a watershed moment for the city — strictly with respect to its ability to host the biggest stage in American sports, record attendance, hotel occupancy, and airport traffic — the measurable economic impact was close to $1 billion, which establishes Las Vegas as a key player in the NFL market.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reaffirmed that Las Vegas remains on the league's radar for upcoming Super Bowls, noting that the NFL looks forward to returning. His comments show the city's expanding role in the league's long-term events strategic plan and the success of the partnership created through the Raiders' move in 2020. Las Vegas has transformed from a new market to one of the NFL's most important local markets to host major events, including the NFL Draft and Pro Bowl Games.

The NFL instituted a new methodology for Super Bowl bid sites in 2018 and negotiated with one city each year instead of having it as an open competition. Within this framework, Las Vegas has emerged as a major player. The league is currently in exclusive negotiations with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority regarding Super Bowl 63, scheduled for 2029. A formal bid has been submitted and is under active review.

As discussions continue, another factor attracting attention is Tom Brady's dual roles as a Fox NFL analyst and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. League officials are expected to review any potential conflicts of interest under NFL ownership and media guidelines before finalizing decisions.

The NFL's current Super Bowl schedule places the next three games at Levi's Stadium in 2026, SoFi Stadium in 2027, and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta in 2028. If approved, Las Vegas could once again take center stage in 2029, reaffirming its place as one of the NFL's premier host cities.

