Pixies Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Major Eden Project Gig, Part of Global Tour

The Pixies will take the stage on June 26 at the Eden Project's 25th birthday celebration. The show marks their own 40-year run in music with a return to this unique Cornwall setting.

This concert opens the 2026 Eden Sessions series. The band hasn't played in Cornwall since their 2014 show.

"We couldn't think of a better way to kick off the Eden Sessions 2026 announcements. Pixies have shaped modern rock, and welcoming them back to the Sessions for their 40th anniversary and our 25th birthday feels like a full-circle moment," Simon Townsend, Eden Sessions director, said in a statement announcing the headliners.

Black Francis, Joey Santiago, and David Lovering, the band's founding members, will play with British bassist Emma Richardson. They started in Boston in 1986 and released their first mini-album, Come On Pilgrim, just a year later.

Their chart-toppers "Here Comes Your Man" and "Monkey Gone To Heaven" came from their 1989 Platinum success, Doolittle. Their song "Where Is My Mind" from "Surfer Rosa" has now passed one billion plays on streaming services.

The band split up for ten years before a big comeback at Coachella 2004. Since then, they've made ten albums. Their latest work, The Night The Zombies Came, hit stores in 2024.

Last year's Eden Sessions saw acts like Biffy Clyro, Deftones, Gary Barlow, Madness, Texas, The Libertines, and The Script. AEG Presents joined forces with the venue in 2019, creating Eden Sessions Ltd to run these shows.

Before reaching Eden, The Pixies will play at York's Barbican, Dunfermline's Alhambra, Manchester's Aviva Studios, and London's Royal Albert Hall. Then it's off to shows across Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands.