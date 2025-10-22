Sphere’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ Show Hits 1 Million Tickets, Pulls in $130 Million

Sphere Entertainment has achieved a major milestone for its Las Vegas location by selling its one millionth ticket for the immersive The Wizard of Oz installation since its launch on Aug. 28. When the production received reported cumulative revenue of over $130 million in mid-October, it served as a further sign that the public is interested in stories presented using a technology-entertainment approach.

Launched in September 2023, the Las Vegas Sphere is the flagship project for Sphere Entertainment and a demonstration of how technology can change the experience of live entertainment. The venue's enormous spherical shape and cutting-edge visual systems have changed what audiences expect from a fully immersive performance environment.

The Wizard of Oz experience presents a modern retelling of the 1939 original, so audiences can experience what it might be like to travel into a film. The event includes ultra-high resolution, a brand new soundtrack, and multisensory effects, such as haptic seating, a change in environmental atmosphere, and custom scents, creating a fully immersive environment.

This success represents a broader trend towards audiences looking for experiences that combine beloved stories with modern technology; by hybridizing cinematic storytelling with real-time sensory design, Sphere Entertainment has created a challenging experience for the frontiers of traditional live entertainment.

Sphere Entertainment, which has a rich portfolio, includes MSG Networks and MSG +, both of which provide regionally based sports + entertainment content and a direct-to-consumer streaming service. Collectively, the brands provide the company with live and digital coverage.