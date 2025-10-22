This Day in Rock History: October 22
On this day in rock history, Pearl Jam made their debut, "Good Vibrations" hit the charts, and a few memorable albums were released. Keep reading to learn more about some of the most notable rock-related events that happened on Oct. 22.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
These significant moments occurred in the rock industry on Oct. 22:
- 1966: The Beach Boys' "Good Vibrations" officially debuted on the U.S. singles chart. It quickly climbed to the No. 1 spot, where it stayed for two weeks, and sold over 2 million copies within weeks of release.
- 1990: Pearl Jam played their first concert at the Off Ramp Cafe in Seattle, performing under the name Mookie Blaylock. The band opened for Alice in Chains, and their set included early versions of songs that would become hits on their debut album, such as "Alive" and "Even Flow."
Notable Recordings and Performances
Many legendary rock bands and solo artists celebrated memorable shows and album releases on this day, including:
- 1969: Led Zeppelin released their sophomore album, Led Zeppelin II, in the United States via Atlantic Records. It was a massive commercial success, selling over 12 million copies in the United States alone, and is widely considered one of the fundamental albums in rock and heavy metal history.
- 1974: KISS released their second album, Hotter Than Hell, through Casablanca Records. It came out just eight months after their debut album, and while some critics described it as sounding rushed and unfinished, it was certified Gold in the United States in 1977.
- 1996: Van Halen released Best Of — Volume I via Warner Bros Records. The compilation, which included two new songs recorded with original vocalist David Lee Roth, was certified 3x Platinum in the United States.
- 2002: The Foo Fighters released their fourth album, One By One, through Roswell and RCA Records. It was a huge success, both critically and commercially, thanks to hit singles such as "All My Life" and "Times Like These."
Industry Changes and Challenges
The rock industry saw challenges on Oct. 22.
- 1998: Robert E. True passed away from skin cancer at the age of 82. He was the guitarist for The Vegabonds.
- 2017: Daisy Berkowitz (Scott Putesky) passed away from colon cancer at the age of 49. He was Marilyn Manson's guitarist.
From memorable debuts to landmark album releases, Oct. 22 was a very eventful day for rock fans.