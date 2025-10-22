This Day in Sports History: October 22
Notable sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, the NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, the NASCAR Xfinity 500 Cup Series, track meets, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 racing. In past years, Oct. 22 has seen many significant sports moments and stories from legends of the game. Below are some of the most outstanding instances.
Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records
Oct. 22 featured the following memorable sporting events:
- 1930: The SC Genemuiden soccer team was formed.
- 1933: Boxer Primo Carnera beat challenger Paulino Uzcudun on points and retained his IBU heavyweight title.
- 1935: Johnny Revolta won the PGA Championship. This was his only major title.
- 1950: The Los Angeles Rams beat the Baltimore Colts 70-27 in football.
- 1966: Hockey legend Bobby Orr scored his first NHL career goal.
- 1967: Denny Hulme became the first New Zealander to win the F1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 1967: The United States beat Great Britain at the Ryder Cup.
- 1972: The Oakland Athletics beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 and won the World Series. It was the Athletics' first title since 1930 and the first in Oakland.
- 1976: Rick Barry began the then longest NBA free-throw streak, which amounted to 60 throws.
- 1978: Grete Waitz won the New York City Marathon on her racing debut, with a world record time of 2:32:30.
- 1984: Football Hall of Fame quarterback Ken Stabler announced his retirement from the NFL.
- 1989: Alain Prost claimed his third F1 World Drivers' Championship title.
- 1996: New York Yankees outfielder Bernie Williams hit a record-tying seventh postseason home run.
- 1999: Hockey goalie Grant Fuhr won his 400th career game.
- 2000: Racing driver Michael Schumacher won his first of five consecutive F1 World Drivers' Championships.
- 2000: The United States beat the International team and won the Presidents Cup for golf.
- 2006: Driver Fernando Alonso retained his F1 World Drivers' Championship.
- 2020: The NHL postponed the All-Star Weekend and Winter Classic to no earlier than 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2022: Ai Mori won gold in bouldering and lead climbing at the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup.
- 2024: LeBron and Bronny James became the first father-son duo in NBA history to appear in a game together.
Three of the most outstanding athletes from Oct. 22 were Rick Barry, Bernie Williams, and Grant Fuhr.
Barry is famous for being a Hall of Fame basketball player and for being the only one to lead the NCAA, ABA, and NBA in scoring. Williams is known for his career as a star center fielder for the New York Yankees and for his second career as a Latin Grammy Award-nominated jazz guitarist and musician. Fuhr was a Canadian ice hockey goaltender, particularly remembered for his time with the Edmonton Oilers, with whom he won five Stanley Cups in the 1980s.