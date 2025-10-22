ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Two-Day Market in the Alley Returns to Las Vegas This Weekend

Market in the Alley returns to Las Vegas on Oct. 25 and 26, offering a fall-inspired weekend celebrating local culture, creativity, and craftsmanship. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m….

Jennifer Eggleston
abstract blur background of people shopping at market fair, made with color filters
Getty Royalty Free

Market in the Alley returns to Las Vegas on Oct. 25 and 26, offering a fall-inspired weekend celebrating local culture, creativity, and craftsmanship. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the handmade products, artwork, culinary creations, and various other elements that embody the vibrancy of the community.

This event is a market in support of the local community, through which you can engage and support Las Vegas makers, artists, musicians, and culinary innovators, and ultimately meet the creators who make Las Vegas such a unique place. Attendees can shop through the proffered curated treasures, early holiday gifts, and seasonal items while enjoying live entertainment and local cuisine. 

Market in the Alley is one piece of a larger initiative to support small businesses and creative entrepreneurs throughout Southern Nevada, stimulating them to shop locally, and find exceptional artistry within Southern Nevada.

Attendees can find more information about the event on the district's official website and are advised to confirm details prior to attending, as schedules are subject to change.

Around the same period, Las Vegas presents a full lineup of entertainment options. Highlights include SCAREA15's Strange Circus on Oct. 31, FLOSSTRADAMUS performing on Oct. 24, the Marinelli Bros. These events set a festive fall atmosphere in the city that makes late October a perfect time for both visitors and residents to discover Las Vegas' rich cultural diversity.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows an image of the Lombardi Trophy and signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsNFL Kicks Off Final Talks With Las Vegas for 2029 Super Bowl Hosting RightsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 16: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights congratulates Jack Eichel #9 after his second-period goal against the Boston Bruins during their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
Local NewsVegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel Named NHL Second Star After Eight-Point WeekJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: An exterior view shows an activation featuring 50-foot-long legs and 22-foot-tall ruby slippers of the Wicked Witch of the East character ahead of the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" show on August 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsSphere’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ Show Hits 1 Million Tickets, Pulls in $130 MillionJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect