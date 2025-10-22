Two-Day Market in the Alley Returns to Las Vegas This Weekend

Market in the Alley returns to Las Vegas on Oct. 25 and 26, offering a fall-inspired weekend celebrating local culture, creativity, and craftsmanship. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, allowing participants to immerse themselves in the handmade products, artwork, culinary creations, and various other elements that embody the vibrancy of the community.

This event is a market in support of the local community, through which you can engage and support Las Vegas makers, artists, musicians, and culinary innovators, and ultimately meet the creators who make Las Vegas such a unique place. Attendees can shop through the proffered curated treasures, early holiday gifts, and seasonal items while enjoying live entertainment and local cuisine.

Market in the Alley is one piece of a larger initiative to support small businesses and creative entrepreneurs throughout Southern Nevada, stimulating them to shop locally, and find exceptional artistry within Southern Nevada.

Attendees can find more information about the event on the district's official website and are advised to confirm details prior to attending, as schedules are subject to change.