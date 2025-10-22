Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel Named NHL Second Star After Eight-Point Week

The NHL revealed that Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights has been recognized as the Second Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 19, after a great week of play.

Over the course of a week, Eichel had three goals and five assists. He was just behind Connor McDavid for the most points in the NHL. With his offense, the Knights kept their strong start to the 2025-26 NHL season.

Eichel is on fire to start the season, leading the league in points with 15, and is one of the league's top producers offensively. He has posted five goals and ten assists through the opening games of the season.

The 28-year-old center played a pivotal role in Vegas' 4-2 comeback win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14, scoring two goals to help the team rally from behind. Four nights later, he added four assists in another victory against the Flames on Oct. 18, showcasing both his playmaking ability and consistency.

This marks the second consecutive week that a Vegas Golden Knights player has earned a spot among the NHL's “Three Stars of the Week." The previous week, forward Pavel Dorofeyev received recognition, highlighting the team's depth and early-season success.