ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Vegas Golden Knights’ Jack Eichel Named NHL Second Star After Eight-Point Week

The NHL revealed that Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights has been recognized as the Second Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 19, after a great…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 16: Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights congratulates Jack Eichel #9 after his second-period goal against the Boston Bruins during their game at T-Mobile Arena on October 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
(Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The NHL revealed that Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights has been recognized as the Second Star of the Week for the week ending Oct. 19, after a great week of play.

Over the course of a week, Eichel had three goals and five assists. He was just behind Connor McDavid for the most points in the NHL. With his offense, the Knights kept their strong start to the 2025-26 NHL season.

Eichel is on fire to start the season, leading the league in points with 15, and is one of the league's top producers offensively. He has posted five goals and ten assists through the opening games of the season.

The 28-year-old center played a pivotal role in Vegas' 4-2 comeback win over the Calgary Flames on Oct. 14, scoring two goals to help the team rally from behind. Four nights later, he added four assists in another victory against the Flames on Oct. 18, showcasing both his playmaking ability and consistency.

This marks the second consecutive week that a Vegas Golden Knights player has earned a spot among the NHL's “Three Stars of the Week." The previous week, forward Pavel Dorofeyev received recognition, highlighting the team's depth and early-season success.

Eichel's continued dominance has helped fuel the Golden Knights' strong push in the Pacific Division as the team looks to build momentum toward another playoff run. His all-around performance underscores why Vegas remains one of the most balanced and dangerous teams in the league through the opening stretch of the season.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 30: An exterior view shows an image of the Lombardi Trophy and signage for Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on January 30, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be played on February 11, 2024, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsNFL Kicks Off Final Talks With Las Vegas for 2029 Super Bowl Hosting RightsJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 28: An exterior view shows an activation featuring 50-foot-long legs and 22-foot-tall ruby slippers of the Wicked Witch of the East character ahead of the premiere of "The Wizard of Oz at Sphere" show on August 28, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Local NewsSphere’s ‘Wizard of Oz’ Show Hits 1 Million Tickets, Pulls in $130 MillionJennifer Eggleston
brightline-bright-blue
Local NewsLas Vegas Brightline West Rail Station Work Kicks Off, Affecting Traffic on Las Vegas BoulevardJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect