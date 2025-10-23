Brightline West Station Work Set to Impact Las Vegas Boulevard Traffic Starting Oct. 23

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
Photo: Brightline Media Room

Construction for the Brightline West station in Las Vegas is set to begin today, bringing temporary traffic impacts along Las Vegas Boulevard in the southern valley. The work marks a significant step in developing the Brightline West high-speed rail system, which will connect Las Vegas to Southern California as the nation's first true high-speed passenger rail line.

Initial construction work includes removing the existing center median, installing a box culvert, and realigning a sewer line to support future station and roadway improvements. To minimize disruption, the first phase began with a night operation from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 16, scheduled for completion in one night. Median removal will take place overnight tonight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. During this time, travel lanes will remain open, though drivers are urged to exercise caution.

Starting Oct. 27, sewer line improvements will reduce southbound lanes on Las Vegas Boulevard from three to two for approximately three weeks. During this timeframe, traffic will be diverted towards the east, while the lanes heading north will remain open. Motorists should anticipate insignificant delays and adhere to the posted signage for safety.

These improvements to the infrastructure are necessary in order to facilitate the development of the future Las Vegas Station and improve the long-term functionality of the regional roadway network. The project is a substantial increase to the transportation services of Las Vegas; the first stage in establishing Brightline West's 21st-century rail terminal, and improved vehicular throughput in the corridor.

