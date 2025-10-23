Foo Fighters Announce Explosive 2026 Stadium Tour with Queens of the Stone Age

If you needed a reason to start training for your local rock and roll marathon, this is it — the Foo Fighters are officially returning to the big stage. The band has announced their first stadium tour since the record-breaking Everything or Nothing at All run of 2023–2024, and they’re going even bigger this time. The new 2026 Foo Fighters Stadium Tour will roar across 12 North American cities, bringing enough volume, emotion, and energy to fill football and baseball fields once again.

According to the official release on FooFighters.com, the trek begins August 4 in Toronto and includes stops in major cities like Detroit, Chicago, Nashville, Washington, and Philadelphia, where they’ll rock Lincoln Financial Field on August 13, 2026. The tour wraps up September 26 in Las Vegas, but frontman Dave Grohl hints that even more dates may be announced soon.

Fans can expect support from Queens of the Stone Age on nearly every stop — a longtime collaboration that Grohl described as “a lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together.” Ticket presales open October 28 at 10 a.m. for newsletter subscribers at Live Nation’s presale link, while the general on-sale begins Friday, October 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

As if the tour news wasn’t enough, the band also just dropped a brand-new single, “Asking for a Friend,” a darker, more hypnotic anthem that builds on the success of their hit “Today’s Song.” Grohl wrote that the track speaks to “those who have waited patiently in the cold… searching for proof until the sun shines again,” hinting that this is only the start of a new creative chapter.

This era also marks the first full tour with drummer Ilan Rubin, whose arrival has reenergized the group’s classic lineup — Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — for what’s shaping up to be their most dynamic live experience yet.