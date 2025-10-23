NOAA Releases Nevada’s Winter Forecast

Winter is on the way, and with it comes the joys of the holiday season and the weather getting just a bit chillier. Of course, things get a lot colder for those in northern climates, while those down south usually only catch a little chill, but either way, the winter season is nothing like summer no matter where you are in the U.S. So, what's the official winter weather forecast? The experts at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have revealed what to expect during the cold months this winter heading into 2026.

Winter Weather Forecast

According to the Farmer's Almanac, "the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the winter solstice, which occurs on Sunday, December 21, 2025, at 10:03 A.M. (EST)." They add that for the Northern Hemisphere, the winter solstice takes place every year on December 21 or 22. Meanwhile, for the Southern Hemisphere, winter solstice happens in June. Winter Solstice also marks the shortest day of the year when it comes to sunlight, but the good news is that as soon as we hit Winter Solstice, the days start to grow longer again until Summer Solstice.

So, let's get to the NOAA's winter weather forecast. National forecasters are predicting a La Niña that will impact our weather over the next three months. The Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), has revealed seasonal outlooks for November 2025 through January 2026.

The weather predictions are in line with a La Niña winter, bringing warmer temperatures to much of the U.S. Many states are expected to see warmer-than-average temperatures over the next three months, with the exception being northern states along the U.S. and Canadian border, which have an equal chance. No spots in the U.S. are predicted to get cooler temperatures.

As for precipitation, the researchers at the NOAA predict more rain for much of the country, especially in the Pacific Northwest and Upper Midwest. The southern states, however, are expected to have below-average rain.