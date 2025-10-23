This Day in Sports History: October 23

Notable sports events in October include the MLB playoffs, NBA and NHL preseason games, college football, the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series race, track meets, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1. In previous years, Oct. 23 has seen many momentous sports moments and stories from legends of the game. These are some of them.

Besides breaking the color barrier in MLB, Robinson was also recognized for his activism during the Civil Rights Movement, his success as a businessman, and for being the first African American to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Sakic won two Stanley Cups as captain in 1996 and 2001 and was instrumental in another as the general manager in 2022, earning him the nickname "Burnaby Joe." Irving is celebrated for his exceptional ball-handling, clutch performances, and a 2016 NBA championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.