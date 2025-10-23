Tricks, Treats, and Tails: Mars Launches First-Ever Halloween Packs for Pets and Their Humans

A recent Ipsos and Mars survey found that about 43% of U.S. pet owners plan to include their pets in Halloween festivities this year. Embracing this trend, Mars—the maker of more than 40 well-known brands including M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Ben’s Original™, PEDIGREE®, and TEMPTATIONS™—has launched its first-ever limited-edition Mars Tails & Treating Packs. These special packs pair classic Mars candies for people with Mars treats for dogs and cats.

“As a family-owned company, we know holidays are better when celebrated together,” said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. “With Mars Tails & Treating Packs, we’re thrilled to help Americans include their pets in spooky season fun through a one-of-a-kind product innovation only Mars could deliver.”

To mark the launch and support its mission of creating A Better World for Pets™, Mars is donating $10,000 to the PEDIGREE Foundation, which helps adoptable dogs find loving homes.

Each Mars Tails & Treating Pack includes five Share Size Milk Chocolate M&M’S, five Full Size SNICKERS bars, and five SKITTLES® Original Fruity Candy share size bags for humans. Pets get one pack of GREENIES™ Dental Treats for dogs (size selectable), one pack of GREENIES™ Cat Dental Treats, three PEDIGREE Drizzlers™ Savory Sauce packs for dogs, and one box of TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons treats for cats. The pack also features a Spooky Seven Layer Dip recipe from Ben’s Original with a discount code for its products. Human and pet treats are packaged separately for easy, safe storage.