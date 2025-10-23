Tricks, Treats, and Tails: Mars Launches First-Ever Halloween Packs for Pets and Their Humans
A recent Ipsos and Mars survey found that about 43% of U.S. pet owners plan to include their pets in Halloween festivities this year. Embracing this trend, Mars—the maker of more than 40 well-known brands including M&M’S®, SNICKERS®, Ben’s Original™, PEDIGREE®, and TEMPTATIONS™—has launched its first-ever limited-edition Mars Tails & Treating Packs. These special packs pair classic Mars candies for people with Mars treats for dogs and cats.
“As a family-owned company, we know holidays are better when celebrated together,” said Tim LeBel, Chief Halloween Officer and President of Sales at Mars Wrigley North America. “With Mars Tails & Treating Packs, we’re thrilled to help Americans include their pets in spooky season fun through a one-of-a-kind product innovation only Mars could deliver.”
To mark the launch and support its mission of creating A Better World for Pets™, Mars is donating $10,000 to the PEDIGREE Foundation, which helps adoptable dogs find loving homes.
Each Mars Tails & Treating Pack includes five Share Size Milk Chocolate M&M’S, five Full Size SNICKERS bars, and five SKITTLES® Original Fruity Candy share size bags for humans. Pets get one pack of GREENIES™ Dental Treats for dogs (size selectable), one pack of GREENIES™ Cat Dental Treats, three PEDIGREE Drizzlers™ Savory Sauce packs for dogs, and one box of TEMPTATIONS Lickable Spoons treats for cats. The pack also features a Spooky Seven Layer Dip recipe from Ben’s Original with a discount code for its products. Human and pet treats are packaged separately for easy, safe storage.
“Mars products are enjoyed by millions of people and pets each year,” said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley North America & Global Ice Cream. The Mars Tails & Treating Packs are available now for $10.31 at www.marstailsandtreating.com, while supplies last.