Lzzy Hale Reflects on Being the Sole Female Performer at Ozzy Osbourne’s Farewell Concert

Lzzy Hale performs onstage at the GIBSON NAMM JAM Opening Party 2020 at City National Grove of Anaheim on January 16, 2020 in Anaheim, California.
Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images

Halestorm's Lzzy Hale stood out as the sole female performer at Ozzy Osbourne's final Birmingham concert. Stars from top metal bands filled the Back to the Beginning lineup.

"It's not my first rodeo being the only girl in any situation," Hale said, per Rolling Stone. "At first, it's a little unbelievable: 'I can't be the only one, there's so many of us out there.' But you side with the fact that it's an honor to be there and represent."

At the show last July, Hale belted out "Love Bites (So Do I)" and "Rain Your Blood on Me." She paid tribute to the metal icon with a fierce take on "Perry Mason," one of his solo hits.

Health issues had forced Osbourne off the road, but this night brought metal's finest to his hometown. Musicians from across the rock world came together, turning the show into a powerful sendoff.

Fresh from the studio with producer Dave Cobb, Halestorm has dropped their latest work, Everest. This follows their previous success, which brought them a GRAMMY in the Hard Rock/Metal category. You can get the album from the band's official website.

Dan TeodorescuWriter
