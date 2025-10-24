ContestsEvents
Step Into the Future: Interstellar Arc Opens at AREA15 Las Vegas

IN SPACE - JULY 12: In this handout photo provided by NASA, a landscape of mountains and valleys speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula, on July 12, 2022 in space. Captured in infrared light by NASA's new James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals for the first time previously invisible areas of star birth. (Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)
(Photo by NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via Getty Images)

A new experience has premiered at AREA15 in Las Vegas, welcoming guests to a futuristic space journey in the 25th century with an engaging mission. Interstellar Arc, co-created by the award-winning Felix & Paul Studios, is a new and unique digital virtual reality experience that blends exciting storytelling, interactive worlds, and sensory effects into a next-level experience in immersive virtual reality.

The adventure begins aboard HEXO Spaceport One, where guests will sleep in cryogenic stasis before waking up 262 years in the future to experience a vast new world. The attraction encourages guest movement across the intricately detailed environments, interactive features, and storytelling that change as the guests move through it.

“Interstellar Arc is the culmination of more than a decade crafting immersive, story-driven experiences — making people feel truly present in another world,” said Paul Raphaël, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Felix & Paul Studios. “Interstellar Arc isn't an escape from reality — it expands it, creating a world that reacts to you and blurs the line between imagination and the real.”

The experience continues Felix & Paul Studios' legacy of pioneering cinematic virtual reality and experiential storytelling. Through Interstellar Arc, the studio brings its creative vision to a larger-scale installation and fuses visual artistic expression with spatial technology to give audiences an immersive experience in the way that it defines and expands the authentic arts experience.

Positioned at 3215 S. Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, Interstellar Arc is part of AREA15, a collection of interactive and artistic attractions. Adult tickets start at $54, and children ages 8-12 are $39, with discounts for local residents and military. Check out the AREA15 website for more information and to reserve tickets.

