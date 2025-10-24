Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 24-October 26
This weekend in Las Vegas is hopping with excitement, catering to all tastes and interests. There’s something for everyone, including the high energy of the PBR Teams Series Championship, craft…
This weekend in Las Vegas is hopping with excitement, catering to all tastes and interests. There's something for everyone, including the high energy of the PBR Teams Series Championship, craft brews at the Downtown Brew Festival, and family fun at Haunted Harvest. The celebrations come alive in Las Vegas this weekend.
PBR Teams Series Championship
- What: Elite team bull-riding championship
- When: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, at 7:45 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 7:15 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, at 1:45 p.m.
- Where: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Tickets start at $37
The PBR Teams Championship is an annual team-based bull-riding showdown where 10 squads battle it out in a bracket format. After a season of competition at the regional level, the top teams come together for three action-packed nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can rally in team sections to cheer them on while enjoying the best seats in the house, VIP experiences, and exhilarating night sessions.
Downtown Brew Festival Las Vegas
- What: Craft beer and music festival
- When: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Where: Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas
- Cost: Beer Tasting $55, Early Entry $65, VIP Entry $135
The Downtown Brew Festival, produced by Motley Brews, returns to the Clark County Amphitheater for its 13th year. This cherished Las Vegas occasion brings together thousands of craft beer enthusiasts and music lovers for a memorable night under the stars. Participants can taste from over 65 breweries pouring more than 300 craft beers, savor food from local culinary artists, and dance to live bands in a colorful, open-air environment. Celebrated as one of the city's premier fall festivals, it blends the best of craft culture, community, and live entertainment in a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere.
Haunted Harvest
- What: Family-friendly Halloween festival
- When: Thursday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. (Springs Preserve members get exclusive early entry at 4 p.m.)
- Where: Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas
- Cost: Non-members $14, value members $8, donor members and children 2 and under are free
Springs Preserve's annual Haunted Harvest transforms the gardens into a family-friendly Halloween wonderland. Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treat stops, themed decorations, live entertainment, and seasonal activities on the illuminated trails. The event will be fun for all ages, celebrating the Preserve's natural splendor along with festive stories.
Other Events
Las Vegas gears up for a weekend packed with family fun, community spirit, and entertainment. From flavorful festivals to outdoor adventures and beloved characters taking the stage, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the city:
- Las Vegas BBQ Festival & Car Show 2025: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from noon to 4 p.m. at Red Rock Harley-Davidson, 2260 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas
- Haunt the Wetlands: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Clark County Wetlands Park, 7050 Wetlands Park Lane, Las Vegas
- Sesame Street Live! Elmo and Friends Say Hello: Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. at The Orleans Hotel & Casino, 4500 W. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas