Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 24-October 26

This weekend in Las Vegas is hopping with excitement, catering to all tastes and interests. There's something for everyone, including the high energy of the PBR Teams Series Championship, craft brews at the Downtown Brew Festival, and family fun at Haunted Harvest. The celebrations come alive in Las Vegas this weekend.

PBR Teams Series Championship

What: Elite team bull-riding championship

T-Mobile Arena, 3780 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Tickets start at $37

The PBR Teams Championship is an annual team-based bull-riding showdown where 10 squads battle it out in a bracket format. After a season of competition at the regional level, the top teams come together for three action-packed nights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Fans can rally in team sections to cheer them on while enjoying the best seats in the house, VIP experiences, and exhilarating night sessions.

Downtown Brew Festival Las Vegas

What: Craft beer and music festival

Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway, Las Vegas Cost: Beer Tasting $55, Early Entry $65, VIP Entry $135

The Downtown Brew Festival, produced by Motley Brews, returns to the Clark County Amphitheater for its 13th year. This cherished Las Vegas occasion brings together thousands of craft beer enthusiasts and music lovers for a memorable night under the stars. Participants can taste from over 65 breweries pouring more than 300 craft beers, savor food from local culinary artists, and dance to live bands in a colorful, open-air environment. Celebrated as one of the city's premier fall festivals, it blends the best of craft culture, community, and live entertainment in a relaxed, festival-style atmosphere.

Haunted Harvest

What: Family-friendly Halloween festival

Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., Las Vegas Cost: Non-members $14, value members $8, donor members and children 2 and under are free

Springs Preserve's annual Haunted Harvest transforms the gardens into a family-friendly Halloween wonderland. Visitors can enjoy trick-or-treat stops, themed decorations, live entertainment, and seasonal activities on the illuminated trails. The event will be fun for all ages, celebrating the Preserve's natural splendor along with festive stories.

