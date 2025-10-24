This Day in Rock History: October 24

This day in rock history celebrated important milestones involving major music stars, such as Pink Floyd and Santana, and the anniversary of a legendary Rolling Stones tour.Here are more significant events that happened in the rock world on Oct. 24.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Two legendary acts scored No. 1 singles on different sides of the Atlantic on the same day 55 years ago. Here are the most notable milestone moments and breakthroughs that happened on Oct. 24:

1970: Santana's second studio album, Abraxas, reached the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. It helped solidify the artist's reputation as a major act and sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. alone.

Pink Floyd reached No. 1 on the U.K. album charts with Atom Heart Mother. It received mixed reviews from fans, critics, and even band members but is considered a key moment in the band's transition toward their signature 1970s sound. 1987: Michael Jackson's song "Bad" reached the top of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent two weeks. It was the second No. 1 single from the Bad album and his eighth overall.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 24 has also witnessed its fair share of iconic performances and album launches throughout the years. Some memorable ones included:

1962: James Brown recorded his legendary performance at New York City's Apollo Theater, which he later released as a live album called Live At The Apollo. It was a huge success and established Brown's reputation as an amazing performer.

The Rolling Stones started their second North American tour with a show at New York City's Academy of Music. They made their debut appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show the next day. 2000: Linkin Park released their debut album, Hybrid Theory, through Warner Bros. Records. It was the best-selling debut for a rock band since 1987's Appetite for Destruction by Guns N' Roses, selling over 32 million copies worldwide, thanks to huge hits such as "Crawling" and "In the End."