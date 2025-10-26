This Day in Rock History: October 26

Oct. 26 is a special day for some of the biggest names in music, including Bob Dylan and Iron Maiden. It was a day that saw royal approval for The Beatles and notable releases by Elton John, Queen, and David Bowie. Follow us on this journey to discover all the major events that took place on this day in rock history.

Cultural Milestones

These are some of the most important rock culture moments that took place on Oct. 26:

Bob Dylan signed his first major recording contract with Columbia Records. He was only 20 years old at the time and was performing at coffee houses in New York City's Greenwich Village when record executive John Hammond discovered him and offered him this chance. 1965: The four Beatles members received their Member of the Order of the British Empire medals from Queen Elizabeth II. The award wasn't without controversy, as some of the more traditional past MBE recipients protested the idea of a pop-rock group receiving such an honor.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Oct. 26 is also the day on which some amazing music was either released, freshly recorded, or performed in front of live audiences. These are the notable recordings and live performances that took place on this day:

Queen and David Bowie released "Under Pressure," having recorded it during a session at Mountain Studios in Montreux, Switzerland, a month before. It was Queen's second U.K. No. 1 single and Bowie's third. 1981: On the same day of the same year, Iron Maiden performed its first show with new frontman Bruce Dickinson, in Bologna, Italy. He replaced outgoing frontman Paul Di'Anno and is still the band's lead singer to this day.