This Day in Sports History: October 26

Over the past century, Oct. 26 has witnessed sports history being made time and time again. Whether it's an iconic team defending its title, an underdog reaching new heights, or a beloved team member getting the recognition they deserve, Oct. 26 has something for everyone.

Unforgettable Games and Remarkable Records

Here are some of the most iconic games and history-making moments from Oct. 26 that have stuck with sports fans across the years:

1887: The Detroit Wolverines beat the St. Louis Browns 10-5, ultimately winning the baseball world championship.

1911: The Philadelphia Athletics clinched their second consecutive World Series title, beating the New York Giants 4-2.

1950: Branch Rickey resigned as president of the Brooklyn Dodgers after having sold 25% of his stock in the team.

1951: Rocky Marciano crushed Joe Louis's hopes of a comeback with a technical knockout in eight rounds.

1968: Diver Klaus Dibiasi won the first of three consecutive gold medals in the men's 10-meter platform at the Mexico City Olympic Games.

1975: Cuba won its fourth Pan Am Games gold medal in baseball, defeating the United States.

1980: Grete Waitz won the New York Marathon for the third year in a row with a time of 2:25.41.

1980: The St. Louis Cardinals tied an NFL record by sacking Baltimore Colts quarterback Bert Jones 12 times.

1982: Steve Carlton of the Philadelphia Phillies became the first pitcher to win four Cy Young awards.

1985: The Montreal Canadiens retired Doug Harvey's number 2 hockey jersey as a way to honor one of the greatest defensemen in the team's history.

1986: Driver Alain Prost defended his Formula 1 World Championship title, becoming the first driver to do so since Jack Brabham in 1960.

1993: After winning the first seven games of the season, the New Jersey Devils lost 2-0 to the Montreal Canadiens.

1996: The New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2 and won the club's 23rd title.

1997: The Florida Marlins won their first-ever World Series title, beating the Cleveland Indians 4-3. The teams were tied for 10 innings before the underdog Marlins were able to pull ahead in the 11th.

1997: Following a controversial decision, driver Jacques Villeneuve became the first Canadian to win the F1 World Drivers Championship.

2000: The Yankees defeated the Mets in the "Subway Series," 4-1. This was the team's third World Series in a row and 26th overall.

2005: MVP Jermaine Dye led the Chicago White Sox in a four-game sweep against the Houston Astros, ultimately winning the World Series for the first time in 88 years.

2014: World-renowned tennis player Serena Williams defended her WTA Finals title against Simona Halep, 6-3, 6-0.

