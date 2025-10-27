ContestsEvents
Dunkin’ to Give Free Treats to Las Vegas First Responders

CHICAGO - SEPTEMBER 07: A cup of Dunkin' Donuts coffee and a donut bag sit on a counter September 7, 2006 in Chicago, Illinois. In an effort to compete with Starbucks in the lucrative coffee market, Dunkin? Donuts has announced a goal of opening more than 10,000 new stores in the U.S. by 2020. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)
(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Las Vegas Dunkin' shops will hand out snacks and $5 gift cards to badge-carrying first responders this October 28, 2025. The giveaway celebrates National First Responders Day, honoring those who put their lives on the line for others.

Every store will give $5 gift cards to the first 50 badge holders who come in. This local effort is part of a bigger nationwide campaign thanking emergency workers across America.

The U.S. has about 4.6 million emergency workers in service. These heroes - from police officers to paramedics to firefighters - are ready to help when danger strikes.

Since starting in 2019, National First Responders Day has become a cherished tradition. Communities gather each year, finding special ways to thank their local heroes. What began as simple thank-yous has grown since 2019. Now hundreds of businesses step up to support those protecting us, turning words into real support.

Other companies are joining in too. While Outback serves up special dinners, Nike offers discounts for these public servants throughout the year - showing how businesses want to help out.

First responders should check with stores before visiting. While all locations follow company guidelines, each store manages their giveaways differently. These are the stores confirmed in Vegas to be participating:

  • 6295 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
  • 5905 W Sahara Las Vegas, NV 89146
  • 5861 W Craig Rd, Suite 101, Las Vegas, NV 89130

This event is part of a larger community effort. Cities across the country are planning special celebrations, showing appreciation for emergency teams working around the clock.

FoodLas Vegas
