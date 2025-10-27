Las Vegas Casinos Set to Launch Cashless Payment System, UPA, Offering Easier Play Despite Spending Worries

Las Vegas casinos are preparing for the first-ever cashless payment system called the Universal Payment Adapter (UPA), which allows players to pay straight from a bank account to a slot machine by holding a QR code on their phone. The Nevada gaming regulators approved the cashless payment system in August 2025. The payment system is currently in use at more than two dozen casinos across the US and will expand to multiple significant properties in Las Vegas by early 2026.

The UPA represents a significant shift in casino payment technology, offering players a more seamless, frictionless experience. Unlike earlier systems that relied on mobile apps, card readers, or digital wallets, the UPA allows instant fund authorization by scanning a QR code, streamlining the entire transaction process.

A study commissioned by Acres found that cashless players spent 92% more per session than those using dead presidents and were significantly more likely to reload. According to Acres, one casino using the UPA (Magic City in Miami) reported a $10 million year-over-year revenue increase that it attributed directly to the system.

The technology builds upon earlier innovations like Cashless Casino, which required Bluetooth connections and intermediary apps. By eliminating those steps, the UPA simplifies both player experience and operator integration, making it easier for casinos to implement across large networks of machines.

Casino operators see the system as a useful tool to increase engagement and revenue. However, some opponents have pointed to some of the downsides of the system. Consumer advocates caution that direct bank access could enable consumers to gamble more of their money quickly and easily, potentially leaving them broke after one gaming session. As the system continues to spread across the state, regulators will likely be attentive to how casinos implement responsible gaming controls.