Las Vegas Shelter Offers $200 to Foster Large Dogs as Space Runs Out

The Animal Foundation Las Vegas has restored a foster incentive program for people who foster medium- or large-sized dogs that have been in the shelter for at least four weeks, and participants will receive $200. They are trying to spur some community engagement due to severe overcrowding of the shelter.

Running through Oct. 31, the program provides all necessary supplies, including food, for eligible dogs over six months old and weighing more than 35 pounds. Foster caregivers will receive the $200 incentive upon completing a 4-week foster period.

At present, the shelter has 534 dogs, exceeding its critical capacity limit of 479. To alleviate the overflow and sustain the animals' welfare, The Animal Foundation is seeking temporary caretaker homes for as many dogs as possible over the next 9 days.

The organization's goal is to free up space to improve living conditions and help more dogs become adoption-ready. All eligible foster dogs will have their food, leashes, and other essential items provided by the foundation for the duration of their stay in foster care.