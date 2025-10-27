Pick Pauly’s Pockets: Win Tickets to Puscifer

Win Tickets to See Puscifer Live at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas!

Think you’ve got what it takes to pick Pauly’s pockets? 💥 Your favorite X107.5 troublemaker is back — and this time, he’s stuffed his pockets full of killer prizes. The question is… are you quick enough to grab one?

We’re giving you the chance to score a pair of tickets to see Puscifer live at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on March 20, 2026!

This is your shot to experience one of the most mind-bending live acts around — and you can do it for FREE, just by playing along with X107.5!

How to Play:

Listen to X107.5 weekdays for your cue to call. When you hear it, enter the keyword below!

It’s that simple. No tricks. No gimmicks. Just you, Pauly, and your chance to snag some sweet rewards.

Prize:

🎟️ A pair of tickets to Puscifer at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

📅 Show Date: March 20, 2026

📧 Tickets will be electronic — winners will automatically receive an email once assigned.

Don’t miss your chance to see Puscifer live — and don’t let Pauly keep all the good stuff to himself!

Tune in, play smart, and Pick Pauly’s Pockets only on X107.5 Xtreme Radio.