Raiders Still Draw Packed Crowds Despite Struggles and Surging Secondary Market Sales

The Las Vegas franchise has had a tough go of it in 2025, but the Raiders still generate interest, with strong demand for resale tickets. Ticket brokers say the Raiders' games are still among the most in-demand in the NFL, thanks to a loyal fan base and the destination city of Las Vegas. Ticket prices generally vary widely depending on the opponent, and marquee matchups typically cost more.

Despite the team's 2-5 record and a recent 31-0 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Allegiant Stadium has stayed packed. Many of those in attendance are visiting fans, a reflection of the Raiders' national draw but also an indicator that a true home-field advantage remains elusive. Analysts note that until the team improves its performance, the mix of fans inside the stadium is unlikely to shift dramatically.

Some local supporters have shown signs of fatigue. Season-ticket holders, including Bill Townsed, have chosen to sell portions of their ticket packages midway through the season, citing frustration and declining enthusiasm as the losses mount. Brokers say this trend mirrors fluctuations in ticket pricing, with prices for games against major opponents like the Dallas Cowboys climbing sharply, while less high-profile contests, such as those against the Jacksonville Jaguars, see notably lower entry costs.

Despite the uneven results on the field, Raiders games remain sold out for upcoming home dates. The crowd continues to include a diverse mix of Nevada residents and out-of-state visitors, particularly Californians, who frequently purchase through secondary channels. Fans such as Wendy Pierre remain optimistic that Allegiant Stadium will ultimately become a true fortress once the team turns its fortunes around.