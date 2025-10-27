The Cult to Take Break From Touring After 40th Anniversary, Sets Sights on New Projects and Creative Reset

After their final show at The Shrine in Los Angeles on Oct. 30, British band The Cult will step back from live performances. "Following the remaining dates on our current North American The Cult/Death Cult 8525 Tour, we have decided to step away from touring for an undetermined amount of time. We have toured extensively over the last few years, and we shall now shift our focus to writing, recording new music, and exploring other projects that shall be revealed over time,” said Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy on social media.

The band stressed this break isn't permanent. "When we return to the stage, it shall be with an even stronger fire and energy that we will share with all of you. Ours is a communal bond, and it will not be broken, simply paused," wrote Astbury and Duffy.

Starting as Death Cult in 1983, they shortened their name to The Cult the next year. Their work spans 11 studio albums, starting with Dreamtime. Their most recent work, Under the Midnight Sun, came out in 2022.

Duffy added, "It's been a beautiful three years celebrating our music with The Cult family around the world. Now, it's time to go home and spend time with our own families, and create some new music."

Their biggest U.S. hits struck in 1989, according to Mass Live. "Fire Woman" peaked at No. 46 while "Edie (Ciao Baby)" reached No. 93 on the Billboard Hot 100. Their standout album, Sonic Temple, climbed to No. 10 on the Billboard 200.