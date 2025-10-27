Tony Iommi Makes Unexpected Appearance at Black Sabbath Ballet in London

ContestsEvents
Tony Iommi from the band Black Sabbath poses with his guitar 'Epiphone SG Signiture' during his visit at the 'Frankfurter Musikmesse' on April 17, 2015 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.
Tony Iommi stunned fans with an unplanned guitar solo at Sadler's Wells Theatre. The performance came during Wednesday's showing of "Black Sabbath —  The Ballet" by the Birmingham Royal Ballet. It marked his first stage act since Black Sabbath's summer finale in July. The show premiered in 2023.

From the crowd, Brian May caught the moment on film. "The true Father of Heavy Metal making that beautiful axe sing like a bird tonight at Sadlers Wells," May shared on Instagram. "Tony Iommi plus a 40-piece orchestra and a cast of 50 dancers — putting the icing on the cake of a great production of Black Sabbath the Ballet. Proud to call this infinitely modest and generous genius my friend."

This fresh take on metal mixes eight Sabbath classics with new string works. Marc Hayward plays live guitar while the Royal Ballet Sinfonia brings "Paranoid," "Iron Man," and "War Pigs" to life. Christopher Austin leads music and new pieces.

The performance has three acts that showcase moves by choreographers Pontus Lidberg, Raúl Reinoso, and Cassi Abranches. Band chats and words from Sharon Osbourne play between scenes, adding depth to the show's story.

The show stems from Carlos Acosta's vision after he took charge of the Birmingham Royal Ballet in 2020. He said that Black Sabbath is different from ballet, and he wanted to expand his organization's reach. After its world tour in 2024 and a U.S. start at the Virginia Arts Festival last May, this version brings crisp sound and fresh interviews. The show packs more punch than ever, and it received a standing ovation from fans. Dancers showcased high energy, technical skills, and complex choreography. It's attracting many new fans, and a new tour is coming soon.

The show moves to the Edinburgh Festival Theatre from October 30 to November 1 for its first Scottish stop. Tickets are available at the Birmingham Royal Ballet website.

