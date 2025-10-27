Trunk-or-Treat Is Winning Halloween

Trunk-or-treating—the Halloween glow-up you didn’t know you needed.

Remember the good old days of trick-or-treating? Running up to strangers’ houses, yelling “Trick or treat!” while praying they had something better than candy corn? Yeah… apparently, that’s not cool anymore. Enter

Trunk-or-treating is basically tailgating for candy.

Parents park in a school lot, a church parking lot, or a community park. They deck out their cars with spooky decorations, put on costumes, and hand out candy. Sometimes there are games, contests, and full-on Halloween vibes.

It’s like Halloween, but with zero random doorbell ringing, zero scary dogs, and way fewer strangers judging your kid’s costume.

A TikTok is going viral of a guy looking completely scandalized that his cousin doesn’t want to go trick-or-treating. She’s way too excited for trunk-or-treating instead. And honestly… can you blame her? Trunk-or-treating has been around since the ’90s, but post-Covid, it’s basically retired trick-or-treating in a lot of places.

Sure, some suburban neighborhoods still go all out with decorated houses and candy for days. But in big cities or super rural areas? Going door-to-door is exhausting. Trunk-or-treating makes it practical and fun. You can pick the day, pick the weather, and avoid awkward encounters with strangers who don’t have candy. It’s the ultimate Halloween hack.

Kids love it, too. Some adults go all-in—think full-on haunted cars, smoke machines, and ridiculous costumes. And the savviest kids? They figure out how to do both: trick-or-treat at night, then hit a trunk-or-treat event for double the sugar haul. That’s the real magic trick.

So, is trick-or-treating officially retired?