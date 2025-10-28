A’ja Wilson Honored at ComplexCon Event After Incredible WNBA Season

ContestsEvents
Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: A'ja Wilson (R) attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)

A'ja Wilson was the centerpiece of a high-energy celebration this weekend as Chase Freedom hosted “A'ja Con” at the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall during ComplexCon. The event honored Wilson, who recently led the Las Vegas Aces to their third WNBA championship in four years with a sweep in the Finals.

Presented by Chase Freedom, the event recognized Wilson — also a company spokesperson — as the “Greatest Cashbacker of All Time.” Fans packed the Cashback Courts to celebrate her achievements both on and off the court, enjoying a full experience that blended basketball excitement with entertainment, food, music, and exclusive giveaways.

Wilson appeared on stage to speak to the crowd and shared about the Aces' title run and her experience with Chase Freedom. The moment heightened even more when Chelsea Gray took the stage to join Wilson, bringing additional joy to the fans.

Apart from the on-stage activities, the participants also took part in interactive segments. One of the segments included a fan contest for “Lethal Shooter” hosted by Wilson, Gray, and esteemed shooting trainer Chris Matthews. The fan experience contest gave a fun and competitive twist to the celebration of the event, giving fans the chance to demonstrate their shooting abilities, all while participating in the shootout with WNBA heroes.

The occasion concluded a remarkable weekend commemorating success, teamwork, and engagement from fans, which only strengthens Wilson's status as one of the sport's brightest stars and a leader in sports marketing.

Las Vegas Aces
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
