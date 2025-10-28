ContestsEvents
Big I-15 Lane Closures Hit Las Vegas for Widening Work, Expect Delays Through Early November

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has announced that they will soon be closing specific lanes and ramps along parts of I-15 in Las Vegas for the active I-15 South Widening Project. The initiative aims to improve nearly three miles of roadway for enhanced safety and long-term durability. These closures are scheduled from Sunday, Oct. 26, through Friday, Oct. 31.

During this period, northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to two lanes from Sloan Road to Warm Springs Road. Intermittent on and off-ramp closures will affect both directions of I-15 between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Sloan Road, potentially slowing travel through the corridor. Overnight, left turn lanes will be intermittently closed, and vehicles wider than 12 feet are advised to consider alternate routes.

In addition, Sunset Road will be reduced to one lane in each direction nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., between Las Vegas Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, from Oct. 22 to Nov. 7. During daytime hours, multiple lanes will remain open, especially near the airport connector, to accommodate high traffic volumes.

This project is part of a federally funded $12.9 million pavement rehabilitation effort on Sunset Road (State Route 562) between Las Vegas Boulevard and Annie Oakley Drive. The use of alternate routes is recommended to avoid the construction zones and limit disruptions during travel.

“Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible,” officials say. “NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors.”

