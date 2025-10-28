Billy Corgan Lauds D’Arcy Wretzky’s Influence Amid Smashing Pumpkins’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

In a recent Substack video, Billy Corgan shifted his stance on former bandmate D'Arcy Wretzky. His October 26 comments marked a stark switch from past conflicts.

"D'Arcy had a way of letting it be known — stuff that she thought was moving the band forward, or moving the band laterally, or moving the band backwards. And probably, of the four of us, her opinion about those types of things carried more weight," said Corgan.

"Her contribution, spiritually, emotionally, I think, had a lot to do with the success of the band. So again, I would never take that away from her, because I really did respect her musical opinion," Corgan added.

This marks a big shift in tone. Back in 2018, he dismissed the idea of working with her again. As the band's bass player until 1999, Wretzky shaped their sound through multiple albums. Her final work came on Machina II/The Friends & Enemies Of Modern Music in 2000.

The bass slot saw many changes after her exit. First came Melissa Auf Der Maur, who stayed until their 2000 pause. The 2006 comeback brought a mix of players. Ginger Reyes, Mark Tulin, Nicole Fiorentino, Mark Stoermer, and Sierra Swan all took turns. Now, Jack Bates, son of Joy Division's Peter Hook, handles bass duties on tour.

Next month brings a special treat, the 30th birthday edition of Mellon Collie & The Infinite Sadness. The package includes 80 fresh minutes of 1996 concert tracks, plus extras like a fancy book, tarot cards, and seven art prints.