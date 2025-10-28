Marinelli Bros. Circus Comes Back to Las Vegas for Two-Week Stay at Craig Ranch Park

The Marinelli Bros. Circus recently brought a fresh and exciting circus experience to Las Vegas, with performances at Craig Ranch Regional Park from Oct. 17 to 19. After a short break, the show returns for its final engagement from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, offering one last chance for audiences to experience the blend of traditional circus acts and innovative performances that have captivated attendees this month.

The Marinelli Bros. Circus provides a close and thrilling atmosphere with incredible performers, unique acts, artistry, and classic clown acts. It is uniquely appealing to families and live entertainment fans because it offers both nostalgia and creativity.

Las Vegas showcased a full entertainment schedule during the month of October, including the Vegas Variety Circus Festival, which took place from the 22nd to the 27th and performed acrobatics, juggling, and other variety acts. On Oct. 24, Flosstradamus performed a high-energy concert that added to the city's vibrant nightlife lineup.

With Halloween near and festival season upon us, Las Vegas has a number of themed celebrations ahead. The SCAREA15 Strange Circus on Oct. 31 will deliver a dark, immersive twist on traditional circus entertainment, while the Magical Forest and Wetlands Park continue their family-friendly seasonal festivities.