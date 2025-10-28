Sin City Horror Fest Opens With 40th Anniversary ‘Day of the Dead’ Screening

The Sin City Horror Fest 2025 is headed back to Las Vegas for a weekend festival of horror cinema, with film screenings, creative showcases, and interactive entertainment aimed at building a community of fans and filmmakers. This annual festival has served as a destination for genre fans eager to experience thrills and find community through the horror genre while featuring independent creators and showcasing the ongoing evolution of horror artistry.

This year's festival begins with an official kickoff mixer on Oct. 30 at Beer Zombies Brewery, running from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will welcome horror enthusiasts, filmmakers, and industry professionals to enjoy a night of casual networking and fun before the weekend's festivities. Attendees can sip drinks and mingle as they anticipate a weekend full of screenings and special activities.

A major highlight of opening night will be a 40th Anniversary Screening of George A. Romero's “Day of the Dead” at 8 p.m. The screening celebrates 40 years of the iconic film that defined contemporary zombie cinema and continues to impact horror storytelling decades later. This commemorative event is not only a method of honoring Romero's legacy but also a way for fans, both old and new, to experience screenings together.