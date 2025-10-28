This Day in Rock History: October 28

Oct. 28 is a big day in rock history associated with many legendary album releases and performances from iconic names such as Queen, Elvis Presley, ZZ Top, and The Allman Brothers Band. Here's a rundown of all the major events that happened on this day in rock history.

Notable Recordings and Performances

On Oct. 28, several iconic albums were released, and rock fans enjoyed unforgettable concerts:

1956: Elvis Presley made his second appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. Presley was presented with a gold record for his single "Love Me Tender," and he performed "Don't Be Cruel," "Love Me Tender," "Love Me," and "Hound Dog."

1977: Queen released their sixth studio album, News of the World, via EMI Records in the U.K. and Elektra Records in the U.S. It went 4x Platinum in the U.S., and it includes two of the most famous songs in music history, "We Are the Champions" and "We Will Rock You."

1977: The Sex Pistols released their first and only studio album, Never Mind the B******s, Here's the Sex Pistols. It went Platinum in the U.K. and the U.S., and it's widely considered one of the most influential albums in history.

1977: Journey played their first show with lead vocalist Steve Perry. Although some band members were initially hesitant about Perry joining, this move led to the band's most successful era.

1985: ZZ Top released their ninth studio album, Afterburner, through Warner Bros. Records. Despite not reaching the heights of their previous release, Eliminator, the album was a commercial success and sold over 5 million copies in the U.S. alone.

2014: The Allman Brothers Band played their final show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. They released it as a live album 10 years later, under the name Final Concert 10-28-14.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some changes and challenges in the music industry occurred on Oct. 28, including:

1953: Songwriter and producer Desmond Child was born in Gainesville, Florida. Some of the singers and bands he's written songs or produced albums for include Kiss, Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Alice Cooper, Meat Loaf, and Dream Theater.

2022: Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis died aged 87 at his home in Nesbit, Mississippi. He started his professional career in 1952 and was one of the first-ever rock stars in the 1950s. Lewis released hits such as "Great Balls of Fire," "Breathless," and "Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On."