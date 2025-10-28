This Day in Sports History: October 28

Sports in October include the MLB postseason, the start of the NBA and NHL seasons, college football games, the Xfinity 500 for NASCAR, track events, the UEFA Champions League, and Formula 1 races. Over the years, Oct. 28 has witnessed many notable moments and stories involving sporting legends.

Tittle is known for his skill as a passer and has earned multiple MVP awards and set several records, most notably throwing 36 touchdown passes in 1963. Smith remains the career leader in rebounds for NCAA Division II and the all-time leader in season rebounds for all college divisions, with 799 in 1971. Rodri's fame stems from his exceptional passing, physical presence, and ability to break up opposition attacks, often making him the linchpin of his team.