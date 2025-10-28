ContestsEvents
Win Tickets to Sick New World

Win Tickets to Sick New World

Taya Williams
Sick New World

Get ready to go XTREME! X 107.5 and your favorite hosts, Carlota and Pauly, are turning up the volume and hooking you up with tickets to one of the most insane rock festivals of the year — Sick New World, happening April 25, 2026, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds!

This is your chance to see a massive lineup of the biggest names in rock, metal, and alternative all in one unforgettable day. The energy, the crowd, the chaos — it’s everything you love about live music, cranked all the way to 11.

All you have to do is listen to Carlota and Pauly on X 107.5 Xtreme Radio for your shot to score a pair of tickets to the show everyone’s talking about. When you hear the cue to call, be the right caller, and you’re going to Sick New World 2026 — it’s that simple!

  • Dates of Contests: 10/27 - 10/31
  • How winners are selected: Random selection
  • When the winner is selected: 7pm
  • How many times a person can enter: once
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners will be selected: 10
  • Prize description:two (2) tickets to Sick New World
  • Prize value: $718
  • Prize provided by: LiveNation
Sick New World
Taya Williams
Taya Williams is the Promotions Director for Beasley Media Group Las Vegas! She has been with Beasley for the past 2 years and has recently joined Jammin 105.7 on-air. Before working in radio, Taya was a project specialist in the special education department of a public school system. As a content creator for Jammin’ 105.7, Taya’s interests include rap, hip-hop, and R&B music, unique local experiences, and trending makeup products.
