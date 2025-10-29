Clark County Plans Terminal 1 Upgrades at Harry Reid Airport

The Clark County Department of Aviation is advancing with a plan to modernize its original Terminal 1 facility that was constructed in the 1960s and 1970s. The modernization strives to better serve larger aircraft, improve the passenger experience, and eliminate the facility from lagging behind emerging aviation trends.

Aviation remains a very important part of Southern Nevada's economy: it generates approximately $35 billion a year and creates over 18,000 jobs. Nearly half of all Las Vegas visitors arrive by air, highlighting the importance of aviation to tourism and events across the region.

The industry has faced some tough challenges from recent headwinds. Passenger demand was down about 6% through the summer due to the bankruptcy of Spirit Airlines and reduced Canadian travelers, but international and domestic airlines' equipment plans are still focused on the Las Vegas market. Future development plans around connectivity and capacity expansion remain on the agenda. The county is working to create multimodal centers to reduce congestion around the airport while enhancing traveler access. In addition, the proposed Southern Nevada Supplemental Airport—a 6,000-acre project located south of Las Vegas—is currently undergoing federal environmental review, with a decision expected in 2028.

Leadership for the department's modernization initiatives is now under the direction of James Chrisley, recently appointed as director of the Clark County Department of Aviation. Chrisley brings more than a decade of operational experience at Harry Reid International Airport and other regional airports, positioning him to oversee the system's next phase of growth.

Clark County continues to collaborate closely with federal agencies such as the Transportation Security Administration to enhance safety and efficiency. The use of new screening technologies trialed at Terminal 3 has now been adopted across the nation, demonstrating the country's position as a leader in the development of aviation security and innovation for passengers.