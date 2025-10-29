ContestsEvents
KISS Mourns Loss of Security Manager Danny Francis

KISS security chief Danny Francis died on October 26 after a battle with liver cancer. His passing struck the band just days after former guitarist Ace Frehley’s death. “Danny Francis,…

Dan Teodorescu
Paul Stanley of Kiss performs during the 2023 AFL Grand Final match between Collingwood Magpies and Brisbane Lions at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on September 30, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.
Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos / Stringer via Getty Images

KISS security chief Danny Francis died on October 26 after a battle with liver cancer. His passing struck the band just days after former guitarist Ace Frehley's death.

"Danny Francis, my dear friend, assistant and so much more for 30 years of tours and life has died after a brutal fight with liver cancer," said Paul Stanley in a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter). "He was loved by Erin and all my children and his kindness was given to everyone he came in contact with."

Starting as a crew member in the 1980s, Francis earned his way to the top security position. Through thirty years with KISS, he became part of the band's extended family.

KISS staff member Keith Leroux shared his thoughts online: "For me, Danny was the rock that always kept me grounded during the chaotic times on the road," said Leroux. "He instilled in me probably 25 years ago to always remain calm in any situation and to focus on a solution rather than panicking."

Francis protected some of music's biggest stars. His work included stints with Elvis Presley, Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Cher, and Bon Jovi. He put these tales to paper in "Star Man: The Right Hand Man of Rock 'N' Roll."

Speaking to Classic Rock magazine in 2022, Francis praised KISS founders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons as "total professionals." His time with Cher stood out as his career peak — "the best job I've ever had."

This loss hits KISS hard, coming right after Ace Frehley's sudden death. The 74-year-old guitarist fell at home on October 16, leading to fatal brain trauma.

Ace Frehley
Dan TeodorescuWriter
