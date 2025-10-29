Vegas Golden Knights Unveil ADAM: Cutting-Edge Beverage Robot to Revolutionize Fan Experience

The Vegas Golden Knights have announced a partnership with Richtech Robotics to launch ADAM, an interactive beverage service robot to enhance fan experience at games and live events. The collaboration is aimed at combining robotics, artificial intelligence, and live entertainment to develop future-forward hospitality as well as engagement opportunities at T-Mobile Arena.

Richtech Robotics focuses on developing advanced robotic and AI solutions for the industrial/commercial/hospitality sectors. The intent of their vision is to enable trusted automation, with each enhancing AI to help with operational efficiency and guest experience. The partnership with the Golden Knights intends to redefine the way fans interact with technology at sporting events. ADAM will provide beverage service while interacting with fans and integrating into broader hospitality operations, reflecting both organizations' shared commitment to innovation and entertainment excellence.

“When the Vegas Golden Knights took the ice, they redefined what a championship franchise could mean for this city and for the sport,” said Matt Casella, President of Richtech Robotics. “Now, together, we're setting a new standard — this time for hospitality and fan engagement. What started as a bold idea in Las Vegas will soon become the global benchmark for how robotics and live entertainment can come together to create unforgettable experiences.”

“The Vegas Golden Knights are always striving to push the boundaries of the fan experience,” said John Penhollow, Vegas Golden Knights President of Business Operations. “Richtech Robotics shares our passion for innovation, and together we're exploring how technology can elevate and redefine what live sports can deliver. This partnership represents an exciting glimpse into the future of fan engagement.”

Early-season success will be measured using activation counts, service throughput, fan engagement metrics, and sponsor collaborations. Important operational considerations could be viewed as integration into venue workflows, safety and liability, staff buy-in, and regulatory considerations, which ultimately are important for the long-term sustainability of the program.