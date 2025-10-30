Disney and Formula 1 Launch Collaboration at Las Vegas Grand Prix With Bellagio Fountains Show

ContestsEvents
A new alliance between Disney and Formula 1 was revealed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, bringing together two major global entertainment superpowers for a distinctly family-friendly experience celebrating racing, creativity, and storytelling. The partnership will debut with a live performance featuring Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters in front of the Bellagio Fountains, accompanied by music and pyrotechnics.

Tasia Filippatos, president of Disney Consumer Products, said in a statement, "The Disney brand represents the power of storytelling, creativity, and connection — values that resonate deeply with fans and partners alike worldwide. We are thrilled to be uniting sports, pop culture, and entertainment in a way that delivers an unforgettable experience for both Mickey and Friends and F1 fans globally."

Emily Prazer, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, said, "Our collaboration with Disney builds on a shared passion for storytelling, innovation, and creating memorable moments. As we look ahead to the global Disney's Mickey & Friends and Formula 1 launch in 2026, the Fuel the Magic program will bring two iconic brands together to give fans of all ages a race weekend filled with creativity, entertainment, and a touch of magic."

The collaboration extends Disney's entertainment IP into live sports, deepening engagement with fans and attracting younger audiences across the globe. This new partnership intends to evolve F1's traditional adult-focused vibe into a family-friendly endeavor. 

This new milestone builds on the Disney-F1 relationship launched in May 2025, which included "Fuel the Magic" continuing into the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Fans in the United States can watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 22 on ESPN and via the ESPN app.

The three-day event will feature F1 races, performances by Shaggy and DJ Dillon Francis, and exclusive merchandise collaborations like Hello Kitty x Formula 1. Disney characters will also participate in community outreach events, including a children's day and special pit-lane access. Fans can follow @mickeymouse and @f1 on Instagram for updates.

