Dunkin’ Introduces 2025 Holiday Menu with New and Classic Flavors

On November 5, Dunkin’ will roll out its 2025 holiday lineup, mixing new treats with familiar favorites. The menu adds new drinks and foods, bringing back the classics everyone loves.

The Cookie Butter Cloud Latte is a standout. A treat born from a fun tweak to the menu, it combines espresso, brown sugar, and cookie flavors, all topped with Cookie Butter Cold Foam and bits. Dunkin’ takes inspiration from younger customers in its creations.

Give the Berry Sangria Refresher a try, the brand's first holiday-themed refresher. It blends berry flavors with tea, lemonade, or bubbles, expanding Dunkin’s drink options during the festive season.

The Peppermint Mocha and Toasted White Chocolate Signature Lattes also make a comeback. Whether hot or iced, these favorites keep customers returning through the holidays.

Discover the new Raspberry Striped Croissant with its raspberry ribbons and fruity filling. Dunkin’s pastry lineup expands with this striking pastry, perfect for generating social media buzz.

New additions include bacon jam treats: the Ultimate Bacon Jam Breakfast Sandwich and Bacon Jam Grilled Cheese, ideal for patrons seeking robust breakfast and lunch choices.

"We aim to capture holiday spirit and provide comforting flavors and convenience during the busy season," said Anthony Epter, Dunkin's vice president of menu innovation, to Dunkin' News.

Limited-edition boxes, inspired by MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, offer a gift option too. Storybook-style art on the boxes adds charm.

A seasonal fundraiser supports the Joy in Childhood Foundation until November 30. Donations of $1 come with a coupon for a medium hot coffee, helping kids facing hunger or illness.

There's a 2025 Dunkin' x BARK dog toy collection for a $16 contribution to the Joy in Childhood Foundation, featuring special toys and broadening Dunkin's campaign beyond meals and drinks.

Rewards members get exclusive holiday offers. New memberships can be set up via the app or site, boosting online engagement.