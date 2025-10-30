Intermountain Health Plans Nevada’s First Children’s Hospital With $1 Billion Project

ContestsEvents
Intermountain Health has revealed plans for a $1 billion investment to develop Nevada's first free-standing children's hospital in Las Vegas, a much-needed resource for families who are looking for specialized pediatric care in their community. The new facility will be built at UNLV's Harry Reid Research and Technology Park at the intersection of the 215 and Durango, with construction scheduled to be completed by late 2029.

The hospital will provide complete pediatric specialties, including cardiac, orthopedic, and oncology services under one roof. For Southern Nevada families who have spent years traveling out of state for treatment, the project represents a significant step toward addressing a critical healthcare gap.

"No child should have to travel when they're at their weakest moment and their families are up in arms and are going through such a challenge in their child's life to have to leave the state to get exceptional care," said Mandy Richards, president of Children's Health, Intermountain Health. "Our families in Nevada need care here for their children, and so that is why it's so important to have for once in a lifetime to have the opportunity to have such an incredible children's hospital for our kids in Nevada and in Las Vegas."

For families like Azalea and her 8-year-old son Benji, the announcement brings new hope after years of long-distance medical trips. "I've been to three different states for treatment… and I can tell you — that's a lot of road trips and a lot of hotel rooms," Benji said.

"When your child is sick, every mile feels like a mile too far. When we travel to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, everything changes. In just 72 hours, Benji can see every specialist he needs," Azalea said.

"At its core, it's to help the children of Southern Nevada. Over 29,000 children every year have to leave this valley to get some form of medical attention," Hornbuckle said.

The project is also expected to generate thousands of jobs during construction and operations. Bill and Wendy Hornbuckle, serving as chairpersons of Nevada's Campaign for Kids, emphasized the hospital's role in strengthening families and improving community health outcomes.

Las Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
