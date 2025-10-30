ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Las Vegas Sports Economy Generates $1 Billion in Annual Revenue

Las Vegas is currently undergoing, and relying on, an economic renewal, based on the continuing growth of its sports industry. In the past, Las Vegas was typically recognized for entertainment,…

Jennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Las Vegas is currently undergoing, and relying on, an economic renewal, based on the continuing growth of its sports industry. In the past, Las Vegas was typically recognized for entertainment, while it is now working to become an authentic global sports destination that can transform the nature of tourism and community development.

According to a recently published white paper from UNLV, 41 sponsored sporting events from July 2021 through June 2022 attracted 1.8 million attendees, representing more than 5% of all visitors to Las Vegas during that timeframe. Each attendee spent an average of almost $1,100 in Las Vegas to attend sporting events, generating over half a billion in tax revenue. This data does not include revenue generated from gambling and tickets to shows, which further demonstrates the overall value of sports.

The city's recent wins and high-profile events have amplified this momentum. Almost $1 billion in economic impact was generated by a WNBA title, a Stanley Cup championship, and the Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the Grand Prix is cited specifically as the largest annual sporting event.

The Super Bowl brought in an additional $1 billion boost to the Las Vegas economy, cementing the city as a next-level sports destination. Future milestones — namely the NCAA Final Four and the future relocation of the Oakland A's — are also expected to add to this growth.

Jay Vickers, Chief Operating Officer for UNLV's Sports Innovation Institute, highlighted the city's unique appeal. "We've always been a destination location, but now we get to expand what that entertainment dollar looks like," he said. Vickers underscored the distinctive quality of the tourist experience in Las Vegas and that quality's relevance to the local tourism economy and the global economy of the community.

Local businesses are being impacted by growth in the sports economy. Heather Avila, president and CEO of Live Electric, acknowledged its positive effect on local businesses.

 "There's been so many opportunities for us to create jobs and really prosper from this new sports economy in Las Vegas," she said. Her company, an electrical contractor, has contributed to significant projects such as Allegiant Stadium and the Super Bowl's connection program, underscoring how the city's sports boom continues to energize economic opportunity.

Las VegasSports
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Adam Sandler performs onstage during the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars)
Local NewsThings To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 31-November 2Jennifer Eggleston
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1, Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1, Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team stand during the drivers photocall prior to F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
Local NewsDisney and Formula 1 Launch Collaboration at Las Vegas Grand Prix With Bellagio Fountains ShowJennifer Eggleston
African American male pediatrician with stethoscope listening to lung and heart sound of little boy sitting on mother lap, physician checkup at home or in hospital, children medical insurance care
Local NewsIntermountain Health Plans Nevada’s First Children’s Hospital With $1 Billion ProjectJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect