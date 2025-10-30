ContestsEvents
Linkin Park Two New Members Revitalize Band After 7-Year Hiatus

Dan Teodorescu
Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Linkin Park, performs prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
Stu Forster via Getty Images

Linkin Park came back in September 2024 after a seven-year hiatus. Two fresh faces joined after the pause that started when lead vocalist Chester Bennington died in July 2017. Emily Armstrong took over vocals, and Colin Brittain joined on drums.

The crew announced their comeback during a livestreamed concert on Sept. 5, 2024. Armstrong stepped onto the stage with Linkin Park for the first time a few days later, on Sept. 11, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Mike Shinoda handles vocals, rhythm guitar, and keyboard, Brad Delson plays lead guitar, Joe Hahn is the DJ, and Dave Farrell plays bass guitar. Armstrong and Brittain complete the six-person lineup.

Emily Armstrong was born on May 6, 1986, in Los Angeles, California. She started writing songs at 11. Guitar came first, then vocals at 15.

Armstrong co-founded the rock group Dead Sara in 2005 with Siouxsie Medley and Sean Friday. She's also recorded and performed with Demi Lovato, Beck, and the Offspring. With Linkin Park, Armstrong has released From Zero and From Zero Deluxe Edition.

Colin Brittain was born on Dec. 29, 1986, in Pensacola, Florida. He started drumming with the band Oh No Fiasco in 2011. They signed with Five Seven Music and released their debut EP, No One's Gotta Know. They played their final show in March 2013, then split up.

Brittain also wrote and produced tracks for One Ok Rock, From Ashes to New, 5 Seconds of Summer, Dashboard Confessional, A Day to Remember, Papa Roach, Foundry, and 311. He replaced original Linkin Park drummer Rob Bourdon, who chose not to return when the group reunited.

The band's return marks a new chapter as they continue recording and performing with their updated lineup. They're currently on their From Zero world tour, with tickets available on their official website.

Emily ArmstrongLinkin Park
Dan TeodorescuWriter
