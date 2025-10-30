Shinedown Reaches 23rd No. 1 Hit on Active Rock Chart with ‘Killing Fields’

According to Sonic Perspectives, Shinedown scored its 23rd No. 1 single on the Active Rock Mediabase chart last month with "Killing Fields." Carter Louthian shot and edited the music video.

This marked the third No. 1 for the band in 2025, and they now hold the record for the most No. 1s, Top 5s, and Top 10s in Mediabase Active Rock chart history. They've sold 10 million albums across the world. The group has 15 platinum and gold singles, 8.3 billion streams worldwide, and 24 No. 1 rock hits total.

Brent Smith sings, and Zach Myers plays guitar. Eric Bass handles bass and produces their albums while Barry Kerch plays drums. Bass produced their songs at Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

"A Symptom Of Being Human" hit No. 1 at Active, Top 10 at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC, and Top 20 at Top 40.

"Three Six Five" made Shinedown the only rock act on the Top 40 chart. The song hit No. 1 at Alternative, Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, No. 16 at Active Rock, and Top 20 at Top 40 radio. According to The Music Universe, Smith asked the audience a question about loss before the song on their recent tour.

"Do me a favor, if you lost someone in your life that's no longer on this planet anymore and you think about them every single day and say to yourself 'I wish I had one more day, if I had one more minute,' and they're no longer on this planet I want you to raise your hand," Smith said.