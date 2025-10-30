Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 31-November 2

Las Vegas shines with an action-packed weekend featuring thrilling entertainment and celebrities. Experience a night of laughter with Adam Sandler's "You're My Best Friend," sing along at "Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025," and enjoy family fun under the big top with the Marinelli Bros. Circus. If comedy, music, or aerial stunts are your thing, there's something for you in this weekend of festivities.

Adam Sandler: "You're My Best Friend"

What: Comedian Adam Sandler

When: Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Cost: Tickets start at $221

Get ready for a laugh-filled night with pop-culture icon Adam Sandler as he wraps up his "You're My Best Friend" tour with two standout performances in Las Vegas. Sandler, known for blending clever stand-up, silly songs, and genuine moments, is once again on stage, inviting you to experience the joy he has brought to audiences since he first started performing on "Saturday Night Live."

Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025

What: Final weekend of Alanis Morissette residency

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas

Cost: Tickets start at $85

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the iconic Alanis Morissette as she presents the heartfelt, theatrical residency "Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The eight performances incorporate her songs, stories, imaginative visuals, and open vulnerability. This experience evolves from a concert to a therapeutic exploration of who she is as a person, her talents as an artist, and her lasting influence.

Marinelli Bros. Circus

What: A high-energy big top show

When: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas

Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Marinelli Bros. Circus provides an exciting take on traditional big top entertainment. The extraordinary Marinelli family puts on a spectacular show that entertains all ages, featuring daring aerial acts, trampoline-wall routines, and the Wheel of Danger. Tradition, talent, and humor combine in a high-energy performance filled with laughter, suspense, and awe-inspiring skill.

