ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Things To Do in Las Vegas This Weekend: October 31-November 2

Las Vegas shines with an action-packed weekend featuring thrilling entertainment and celebrities. Experience a night of laughter with Adam Sandler’s “You’re My Best Friend,” sing along at “Alanis Morissette: Las…

Jennifer Eggleston
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 31: Adam Sandler performs onstage during the 2025 Night of Too Many Stars benefiting NEXT for AUTISM on March 31, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars)
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars)

Las Vegas shines with an action-packed weekend featuring thrilling entertainment and celebrities. Experience a night of laughter with Adam Sandler's "You're My Best Friend," sing along at "Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025," and enjoy family fun under the big top with the Marinelli Bros. Circus. If comedy, music, or aerial stunts are your thing, there's something for you in this weekend of festivities.

Adam Sandler: "You're My Best Friend"

  • What: Comedian Adam Sandler
  • When: Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: Fontainebleau Las Vegas, 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $221

Get ready for a laugh-filled night with pop-culture icon Adam Sandler as he wraps up his "You're My Best Friend" tour with two standout performances in Las Vegas. Sandler, known for blending clever stand-up, silly songs, and genuine moments, is once again on stage, inviting you to experience the joy he has brought to audiences since he first started performing on "Saturday Night Live."

Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025

  • What: Final weekend of Alanis Morissette residency
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 1, and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m.
  • Where: The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, 3570 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $85

Enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience with the iconic Alanis Morissette as she presents the heartfelt, theatrical residency "Alanis Morissette: Las Vegas 2025" at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The eight performances incorporate her songs, stories, imaginative visuals, and open vulnerability. This experience evolves from a concert to a therapeutic exploration of who she is as a person, her talents as an artist, and her lasting influence.

Marinelli Bros. Circus

  • What: A high-energy big top show
  • When: Friday, Oct. 31, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7 p.m.
  • Where: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas
  • Cost: Tickets start at $15

The Marinelli Bros. Circus provides an exciting take on traditional big top entertainment. The extraordinary Marinelli family puts on a spectacular show that entertains all ages, featuring daring aerial acts, trampoline-wall routines, and the Wheel of Danger. Tradition, talent, and humor combine in a high-energy performance filled with laughter, suspense, and awe-inspiring skill.

Other Events

The weekend in Las Vegas has tons of Halloween-themed events and attractions for every taste, from family-oriented activities to humorous comedians:

  • HallOVeen at the Magical Forest: Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Opportunity Village, 6300 W. Oakey Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Costumes Under The CanopyFriday, Oct. 31, 2025, at 9 p.m. at 3rd Street Stage, Fremont Street Experience, Las Vegas
  • Rafi BastosSaturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at Wiseguys Las Vegas Town Square, 6593 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Suite B 222, Las Vegas
eventsLas Vegas
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - FEBRUARY 26: Esteban Ocon of France and Haas F1, Jack Doohan of Australia driving the (7) Alpine F1 A525 Renault, Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari, Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, Isack Hadjar of France and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls, Pierre Gasly of France and Alpine F1, Fernando Alonso of Spain and Aston Martin F1 Team, Gabriel Bortoleto of Brazil and Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, and Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team stand during the drivers photocall prior to F1 Testing at Bahrain International Circuit on February 26, 2025 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images)
Local NewsDisney and Formula 1 Launch Collaboration at Las Vegas Grand Prix With Bellagio Fountains ShowJennifer Eggleston
African American male pediatrician with stethoscope listening to lung and heart sound of little boy sitting on mother lap, physician checkup at home or in hospital, children medical insurance care
Local NewsIntermountain Health Plans Nevada’s First Children’s Hospital With $1 Billion ProjectJennifer Eggleston
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 21: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W15 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)
Local NewsLas Vegas Sports Economy Generates $1 Billion in Annual RevenueJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect