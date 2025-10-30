ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Tool, My Chemical Romance Lead 140-Band Lineup for Sonic Temple 2026 in Columbus

Tool, My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, and Bring Me the Horizon will headline the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, from May 14 to…

Laura Adkins
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance performs on stage as part of Big Day Out Festival at the Gold Coast Parklands on January 22, 2012 in Gold Coast, Australia.
Chris Hyde / Stringer via Getty Images

Tool, My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, and Bring Me the Horizon will headline the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, from May 14 to 17, 2026. More than 140 bands will play across five stages, including Pierce the Veil, Breaking Benjamin, Lamb of God, All Time Low, Public Enemy, Coheed & Cambria, Black Label Society, Tom Morello, Anthrax, DragonForce, Coal Chamber, the Darkness, Alter Bridge, Sublime, Hawthorne Heights, and Simple Plan.

This marks the first time that Sonic Temple will use five stages instead of four. Danny Wimmer Presents, a leading independent music festival producer, organized the festival.

"Barry, Zach, Eric, and I have waited for this opportunity to be a headliner at Sonic Temple for a very long time," said Brent Smith of Shinedown, according to Sonic Perspectives. "We are going to go all out for this performance. We know the fans have very high expectations. So with that being said, we are going to give all of Ohio everything we've got!!!! Thank you to Danny Wimmer for this incredible opportunity!!! LET'S GO SHINEDOWN NATION."

Shinedown takes the top slot on Friday, May 15, with The Offspring and Staind below them. On Saturday, May 16, Bring Me the Horizon closes after Good Charlotte and Marilyn Manson perform. Tool ends everything on Sunday, May 17, and Godsmack and Megadeth play before them.

American painter Terry Urban and Bob's Burgers creator Jay Howell will design installations across the grounds. The Art Boutique, Art Towers, and Art Walls come back with live installations and interactive pieces. Columbus-based artists get the spotlight through live mural painting and exclusive artwork displayed throughout the site.

Tickets are on sale through Sonic Temple's website. The Columbus Owners Club gives access to the mainstage field and stadium seats, plus entry to the VIP Lounge, Rock Royalty Lounge, and private COC Lounge. Students, military members, nurses, firefighters, and police can get discounts.

My Chemical RomanceTool
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Emily Armstrong, lead singer of Linkin Park, performs prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
MusicLinkin Park Two New Members Revitalize Band After 7-Year HiatusDan Teodorescu
Brent Smith of Shinedown performs at The Kia Forum on August 03, 2025 in Inglewood, California.
MusicShinedown Reaches 23rd No. 1 Hit on Active Rock Chart with ‘Killing Fields’Laura Adkins
Chino Moreno of Deftones performs at Pier 17 Rooftop on May 15, 2022 in New York City.
MusicDeftones Frontman Names 1997’s ‘Around The Fur’ as Possible Favorite AlbumDan Teodorescu
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect