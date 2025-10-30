Zoox Partners With Sphere Entertainment for Autonomous Ride-Hail Service in Las Vegas

Sphere Entertainment and Zoox have shared their groundbreaking partnership that will make autonomous transportation available to one of Las Vegas's newest state-of-the-art venues. Zoox is an Amazon subsidiary specializing in autonomous ride-hail technology, and it will serve as the official autonomous ride-hail provider for Sphere Las Vegas.

As part of this partnership, Zoox will create a specific pick-up and drop-off station at Sphere to allow patrons to enjoy seamless, driverless journeys. The goal is to incorporate Sphere Las Vegas into the service beginning in early 2024, to reflect our shared vision with the organizations to become part of the urban mobility transformation through design and innovation.

On Sept. 10, Zoox announced its robotaxi service that will provide complimentary autonomous rides in a confined area of the Las Vegas Strip. This announcement marks a major step forward in the company's quest to reinvigorate transportation through new frontier autonomous mobility.

“Sphere is built on innovation, and so are our partners,” said Marcus Ellington, Executive Vice President, Ad Sales and Sponsorships, Sphere. “Zoox is transforming the way the world moves, and together we're reimagining the journey to and from Sphere.”

“Sphere has quickly become an iconic destination and landmark in Las Vegas, drawing millions of visitors annually with its next-level fusion of art and technology,” says Michael White, Chief Product Officer, Zoox. “With this partnership, riders aren't just being transported between locations; they're stepping from the future of transportation into the future of entertainment.”