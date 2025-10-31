Beartooth Hints at New Music With Producer Jordan Fish, 2026 Bad Omens Tour Set

ContestsEvents
Laura Adkins
Beartooth lead singer Caleb Shomo tagged producer Jordan Fish on his Instagram Story, hinting at a potential new release after recent chart success. Fish used to play keyboards for Bring Me the Horizon, and he worked with Beartooth in 2023 on their last album, The Surface. The record gave them two chart-toppers on Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay, "I Was Alive" and "Might Love Myself."

Fish crafts sounds for several rock and metal acts, and Shomo writes most of the band's songs. He started Beartooth in 2012, while still playing with Attack Attack! This year, the band toured with Shinedown on the Dance, Kid, Dance tour. They also hit stages on Summer of Loud alongside Killswitch Engage, I Prevail, and Parkway Drive.

Bad Omens will join the group for a 2026 tour, but they haven't revealed the dates and cities yet. On Facebook, Beartooth wrote, "We are stoked to be hitting the road with Bad Omens next year on the Do You Feel Love tour! PRESIDENT — band will also be joining us!"  

The Surface was their fifth studio record. It came after 2021's Below, which also scored multiple hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock charts.

Since 2012, they've put out five studio albums. Disgusting, their first record, arrived in 2014 and planted their flag in the metalcore world. This Instagram Story from Beartooth is the first hint that Shomo and his bandmates have been thinking about a new album or recording since The Surface came out two years ago.

