Blondie’s Debbie Harry and Chris Stein Talk Band’s Legacy

Blondie got together in the mid-'70s in New York and became regulars at CBGB playing alongside other legendary punk bands, like the Ramones and Talking Heads. The band was spearheaded by vocalist Debbie Harry and guitarist Chris Stein, and the two are still very active in the music world. Blondie broke all the rules in the best possible way, blending punk, rock, pop, reggae and even early hip-hop.

On Friday, Oct. 31, Blondie released a special reissue of their 1999 album, No Exit. So, the band is still releasing music and staying active, but in a new interview with NME, Harry and Stein talk about the band's uncertain future. They also dish on the band's incredible legacy.

Debbie Harry on Blondie Live Shows

Previously, Harry has said that she wasn't sure if she would perform with Blondie again, and she reiterated that idea.

"Well it was Chris, Clem and myself who were the only original members doing live shows," she said in the interview. "We just lost Clem, and Chris isn't playing anymore … but maybe that could change."

She added, "Essentially, I don't know. I've never liked it when there was just one original member performing and everybody else there is a stand-in. But, she said that he would "be tempted" to tour again if it was under a separate moniker, such as "Blondie Presents."

“But, I just don't feel comfortable marching out on stage without my original guys and calling it Blondie," she added. “It doesn't make sense to me.”

Blondie is also set to release a new album, High Noon, in 2026. This could actually mark their final one, too.

Stein has been dealing with health problems and says he isn't sure about making more albums but that hopefully "at some point I'll get back at it."