Caesars Extends Perks for Nevada Residents Through Christmas

Jennifer Eggleston
Caesars Entertainment has announced an extension of its locals-only perks program at its eight Las Vegas Strip resorts. The program now runs through Dec. 25 and adds complimentary self-parking plus a 25% discount on food and beverage purchases for Nevada residents.

Originally set to expire on Oct. 30, the promotion has been extended to help draw local residents during the holiday season. The offer is valid Sunday through Thursday and requires presentation of a valid Nevada ID. Redeeming the benefits is possible in locations such as the garage at Miracle Mile Shops/Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, among the participating resorts.

The program sits alongside a broader trend of locals-focused offerings on the Strip. Other resorts, including Fontainebleau Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower, have introduced similar programs this year.

Under normal circumstances, Nevada residents at Caesars properties receive complimentary self-parking for up to three hours by showing a valid NV driver's license. With the extended program, locals receive complimentary self-parking (beyond the standard three-hour cap) plus 25% off food and beverage.

These enhanced perks offer locals an elevated Strip experience during the mid-week holiday period.

Las Vegas Strip
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
