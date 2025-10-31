Deftones Frontman Chino Moreno Says Sobriety Changed Songwriting Process

Chino Moreno credits three years without alcohol for reshaping how he writes songs and manages his mind. The Deftones' lead singer talked about processing feelings with a sober mind for his work on the band's newest album, Private Music.

"You don't go to therapy once and they tell you how to not feel a certain way," Moreno said, according to Revolver. "You've still got to work through stuff, but doing it with a clear head definitely is like, whoa, it's a game changer."

The vocalist explained that the track "My Mind Is a Mountain" drew from a children's self-help book. He hadn't read it when he first used the title. Later, he discovered its message matched his own battles.

"The book was actually written for kids to teach them about their emotions and how there's ups and downs, and it's OK to have emotions — which is something that I've been working on as I entered into sobriety a few years ago," he added. He stressed that working on your mind never stops, but having clarity makes the process easier.

The decision to quit drinking came three years ago during a rough moment. Moreno went to his garage. He opened a beer from his fridge. His wife walked in and questioned what he was doing. Then, he decided to make a change.

The band released Private Music in August. It was the band's 10th studio album, and it reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200. This marked the seventh time one of their albums hit the top 10 on that chart.